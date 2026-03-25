Canes women’s tennis drops first ACC match of the season to No. 15 Virginia

The University of Miami women’s tennis team (10-3, 6-1 ACC) were handed their first conference loss of the season against the No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers (13-4, 6-0 ACC), 4-1 on Sunday at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Virginia opened the match up earning the doubles point, with UVA’s Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang winning 6-3 over Raquel Gonzalez and Dominika Podhajecka on court one, while Isabella Lacy and Katie Rolls defeated Maria Vargas and Daria Volosova won by the same score on court three.

The Hoos would then win back-to-back singles matches to go up 3-0. Kaitlyn Rolls would earn a straight set victory 7-5, 6-3 on court three over Sebastianna Scilipoit, and No. 81 Yang defeated No. 101 Sofia Rocchetti 6-3, 6-4.

Raquel Gonzalez would pull the Canes back with her highest ranked win, a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 32 Annabelle Xu, but it would be too little too late.

No. 108 Lacy would earn a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jaquelyn Ogunwale to seal the match for the Cavaliers.

Miami will be back in action on Friday in Atlanta as they take on Georgia Tech.