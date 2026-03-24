Waymo arrives in Miami, offering a new option for transportation

Waymo, the driverless rideshare service, launched in Miami on Jan. 22, 2026, introducing self-driving technology to the city.

The vehicles use a combination of lidar, radar and cameras to navigate roads safely without a human behind the wheel. The company says the technology is designed to reduce human error, which is responsible for the majority of traffic accidents.

Riders can request trips through the Waymo One app and travel in all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. Each vehicle can accommodate up to four passengers.

The service area includes several major Miami neighborhoods, such as the Design District, Wynwood, Brickell and Coral Gables, with plans to expand service to Miami International Airport in the future.

Nearly 10,000 people have already signed up for the service, and riders will be invited on a rolling basis as the company expands across its initial 60-square-mile service area.However, some students have expressed hesitation.

Waymo … scares me because they can make mistakes,” said a University of Miami freshman who requested anonymity. “ I don’t think it’s there yet for me to be able to be confident in them, so I would not take a Waymo. I feel like the technology isn’t there, and maybe they’re too expensive for what they offer right now.”

“It’s like getting a little robot to deliver your food when you could just have a person DoorDash your food instead, faster,” the student said.

Waymo began in 2009 as the Google Self-Driving Car Project and has since grown into one of the most prominent companies developing autonomous vehicle technology.

While Waymo’s driverless cars are new to Miami, the company already operates in cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston where riders can use the service on public roads. In Coral Gables, Freebee, an electric microtransit service that provides short-distance rides, has operated for years, offering another transportation option for residents and students.

“I would definitely try Waymo, mostly for the convenience,” said University of Miami student Rebecca Valdes. “If I’m in the backseat, I don’t have to focus on traffic. I can do work, take a call or just relax, especially during long or stressful drives.”

“Safety is also a big factor” they added. “There are a lot of stories about uncomfortable or unsafe rides with drivers especially for women, so the idea of a driverless car can feel more secure. At the same time, it’s still new technology, so I think people are a little cautious about how reliable it is.”

As new transportation technologies enter South Florida, services like Waymo are reshaping how residents and University of Miami students move around Coral Gables and the surrounding city.