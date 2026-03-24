Former UM defensive back Keionte Scott boosts draft stock with standout performance at Pro Day

With all 32 NFL teams represented and more than 100 NFL personnel watching closely, the University of Miami’s Pro Day served as a final proving ground for Hurricane NFL hopefuls ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Action began at 2 p.m. on March 23, with the 40-yard dash.

Scouts filled the bleachers near midfield of the Carl Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, watching each drill closely and taking notes as the day unfolded.

One player in particular arrived determined to prove he is worthy of being a top pick.

Miami cornerback Keionte Scott stole the spotlight after running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. His time would have ranked second among cornerbacks at the NFL combine.

While he was invited to the NFL combine Feb. 26 – March 1, Scott opted to only participate in the interview process, not the on-field workouts/testing.

Without a combine performance to lean on, Monday served as Scott’s primary opportunity to make his case to NFL front offices.

After his impressive showing in the 40-yard dash, he demonstrated he is more than just speed, recording a 10-foot-3-inch broad jump and a 44-inch vertical jump.

The six foot, 195-pound sixth-year senior totaled 64 total tackles, including 13 for loss, five sacks and two interceptions returned for touchdowns in his lone season with the Hurricanes.

Before transferring to Miami, Scott spent three seasons at Auburn.

“The journey to get to where I am today has been a lot of ups and downs,” Scott said. “A lot of questions, lots of long nights. It’s definitely a lot of emotions. I feel like I’ve put a lot of work in.”

However, Scott’s appeal goes beyond the numbers.

Following his media availability, he took time to personally thank reporters, shaking hands with each one as a sign of appreciation – an example of the character and professionalism he brings to the locker room.

Coming into Pro Day, Scott was projected as a fourth-round pick. However, his performance likely caught the attention of many NFL scouts and could move him all the way up to the second round.

When asked about the emotions surrounding draft day, Scott remained focused on what comes next.

“24-hour rule, and then it’s time to go to work,” he said.

If Monday was any indication, Scott may hear his name called much earlier than expected when the 2026 NFL Draft takes place in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.