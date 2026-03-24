Rapper Sexyy Red makes an appearance at AEPi registered party

American rapper Janae Nierah Werry, better known by her stage name “Sexyy Red,” performed at the Alpha Epsilon Pi event on Friday, March 21. She took the stage at around 1 a.m. and sang seven songs, including one unreleased single.

The fraternity teased on their Instagram page, @aepimiami, that a “special guest” would be performing at their St. Patrick’s Day party.

The post uploaded on Wednesday, March 18, featured an outline of what users assumed to be Sexxy Red with the caption “Test your luck, St. Patty’s 2026.”

Sexyy Red became popular around 2023 when she released her single “Pound Town,” which currently has over 42 million streams on Spotify. Her lyrics are known for being particularly head-turning and “risque,” but are still widely used by TikTokers and will appear in trends.

The offer was first posted on YouTuber Nick Nayersina’s Instagram, asking if any University of Miami fraternities would be willing to host a party.

Fraternity brother Brady Ashker reached out to Nayersina, and was then added to a group chat where the YouTuber pitched the Sexyy Red performance. Nayersina gained popularity through videos where he would bring famous artists to frat parties, his first one being with Sexyy Red.

“We started this series with her and she really wants to run it back so we want this to be the biggest one yet,” said Nayersina in a text thread with Ashker.

As seen in photos and videos from the night, the registered party was overflowing with students, as well as content creators who were with Sexyy, and her security team.

“[There was] an insane amount of people but she put on a great show and it was such a fun vibe,” said sophomore student Jessi Henige who attended the event.

After her performance, Red played beer pong with several fraternity brothers, two of whom won MacBook laptops.