Miami Men’s Tennis picks up third-straight ACC win

The University of Miami men’s tennis team defeated the Boston College Eagles 4-0 at the Margot Connell Tennis Center in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Sunday afternoon.

The Hurricanes struck first in doubles, as Antonio Prat and Rafael Segado won 6-4 over Mathew Overvelde and Aidan Pack on court two.

UM clinched the doubles point shortly after Nacho Serra Sanchez and Jules Garot outlasted the Eagles’ Luke Levanat and Lukas Rais 6-4 on court three.

Singles started out strong, as Miami got exceptional play on its top courts. Serra Sanchez beat Matthew Carioscia in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Like Serra Sanchez, No. 113 Prat then extended the lead with another straight set victory, 6-4, 6-2 over Mai Gao.

Segado clinched the sweep for the Hurricanes after a 6-1, 7-5 win on court four.

After suffering five-straight losses, Miami has gone on a three match win streak with ACC wins over Clemson, SMU and now BC.

Miami moves to 10-8 on the season and 3-5 in ACC play.

The Canes will return home to face off against Delaware this Wednesday, before Virginia Tech and Virginia come to town for the weekend.