Powered by Cuvet’s two-homer night, Miami takes down Creighton 9-4

The last three series openers have all resulted in losses for the Miami Hurricanes. This Friday, Miami flipped the script against the Creighton Blue Jays.

With an unusual pause in ACC conference play, Miami was able to take control late and defeat Creighton 9-4 in front of a crowd of more than 2,500 fans.

It wasn’t straightforward for the Canes, who struggled all night to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Through six innings, Miami left 11 runners on base while going hitless with runners in scoring position, unable to break away from the Blue Jays as the score remained 4-4.

But in the seventh, the Canes broke through, tacking on five runs to coast to the finish line.

With the bases loaded and one out, Daniel Cuvet walked on a full count to allow Fabio Peralta to jog home. Blue Jays pitcher Shea Wendt then gave up another walk to score another run.

The real damage came off the bat of Derek Williams who doubled down the left field line to clear the bases — marking Miami’s first hit with runners in scoring position all night.

UM would finish the night 1-16 with runners in scoring position, something that must get cleaned up returning to ACC competition next week against Clemson.

Miami sophomore starting pitcher AJ Ciscar settled in after giving up three hits to start off the ball game including a run. He pitched five innings, struck out four, and gave up three runs and seven hits.

Creightons starter Jack Pineau had an eerily similar stat line to Ciscar. Pitching five innings, striking out six, walking three, and allowing three runs on seven hits.

Two of those runs came courtesy of Cuvet, who smashed two home runs deep into the Coral Gables night off Pineau. The first came in the bottom of the first inning on a 343 foot solo blast to right field with the second coming in the bottom of the fifth over the left field scoreboard, his eighth and ninth homers of the season.

Another standout Hurricane bat was sophomore outfielder Fabio Peralta, who has been swinging the bat exceptionally well as of late.

In his last three games he has six hits, including two singles in Friday night’s game.

The Hurricanes used three relievers out of the bullpen, including Jack Durso, Lyndon Glidewell, and Ryan Bilka.

Bilka was lights out, pitching two innings, striking out two, and allowing no hits,

Miami (16-6, 2-4 ACC) will look to carry the momentum into Saturday night, aiming to secure its first series win since February. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Mark Light Field.