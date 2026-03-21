No.30 Miami sweeps Virginia Tech to remain undefeated in ACC play

The Miami Hurricanes women’s tennis team remained undefeated in ACC conference play after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies (3–10, 0–5 ACC) at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Coming off a rainy midweek which saw Wednesday’s matchup against Old Dominion canceled, the Hurricanes came out strong Friday afternoon.

Sofia Rocchetti and Sebastianna Scilipoti set the tone for Miami, opening doubles play with a dominant 6–0 over Mila Mulready and Linda Ziets-Segura.

The Hokies were able to answer back with a win from No.41 Arina Gamrektaia and Ozlem Uslu over Raquel Gonzalez and Dominika Podhajecka, 6–1.

Uslu didn’t feature in the Hokies last matchup against Clemson due to injury, a key return for Virginia Tech.

However, the euphoria from her return win was short lived as Miami clinched the doubles point on court three.

Jaquelyn Ogunwale and Aely Arai clinched the opening point with a 6–3 win over Elizaveta Castillo and Alston Myatt.

Singles play wrapped up quickly with three Hurricane straight set wins.

On Court 5, Ogunwale notched a 6–1, 6–1 win over Myatt in singles, followed by No. 67 Gonzalez with a 6–3, 6–2 two-court win, bringing the Canes up 3–0.

Scilipoti clinched the match with a 6–1, 6–3 triumph against Mulready.

Miami (10-2, 6-0 ACC) notched its seventh win in a row, continuing the Hurricanes historic start to the season.

UM will remain at home at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Sunday to face Virginia.