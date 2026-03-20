Miami finishes 11th at Briar’s Creek Invitational

The University of Miami women’s golf team came in 11th place at the Briar’s Creek Invitational at Kiawah Island, finishing with a score of 15 over par 591.

Cloe Amion Villarino and Ashleen Kaur led the Canes, both tied for 34th place with a final score of 3-over-par 75. Amion Villarino scored one-over-par 73 in the final round, while Kaur put up an even 72 to pace the team and close out the tournament.

Rebekah Gardner was next for Miami, tying for 42nd after shooting even par in the second round while Stella Jelinek tied for 56th putting up a final score of six-over-par 78.

Barbora Bujáková closed out the Canes lineup, tying for 76th.

The tournament was shortened to 36 holes over two rounds due to inclement weather.

Boston College ultimately finished the tournament first with 11 under par, with University of Central Florida, Michigan State, Charleston and NC State rounding off the top five.

Miami will tee off next week, Mar. 27-29 in Sunset, S.C. to compete in the Clemson Invitational.