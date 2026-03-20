Chiara Pellacani takes All-America honors in final showing of her collegiate diving career

People may wonder if Chiara Pellacani’s neck ever grows tired from the weight of everything she’s carrying out of Atlanta.

Apparently, not.

One night after making history as the defending NCAA champion in the women’s 1-meter springboard, she returned to the well at the McAuley Aquatic Center—not to defend but to finish.

Just shy of the podium, she made her presence undeniable.

By the end of the night, it was another All-America honor for her — fourth in the nation on the 3-meter with a score of 372.90 that felt less like a step down from medaling and more like the final brushstroke on a career masterpiece.

There’s a particular tension that lingers after a championship win — the kind that asks whether there’s anything left for an athlete to give. Pellacani answered that question early, opening with the same precision that has defined her all season.

She had already set the tone in the morning prelims, leading the field with a 371.10. Even then, there were flashes of what was coming, like her reverse 2½ somersault in pike — one of her signature dives — which earned 67.50 points and cheers from the crowd. By finals, she was ready to remind everyone why she is one of Miami’s most decorated divers of all-time.

She stood at the end of the board with her signature quiet composure. Her sixth and final dive — an inward 2½ somersault in pike — wasn’t just her highest-scoring of the night, it was her answer. Securing 67.50 points, it was the kind of dive that doesn’t just secure a place in the standings.

It punctuates a career.

To close out Pellacani’s collegiate diving career, she walks away with her second national title, an ACC gold, an ACC silver and Most Valuable Diver honors at the conference level.

And somewhere in the middle of it all, history formed.

With her win the night before, Pellacani became the first Miami Hurricane diver since Jenny Keim to claim back-to-back NCAA titles — a reminder that what she’s done isn’t just dominant. It’s a rarity.

But Friday night wasn’t about history alone. It was about closure.

Her college career concludes not with a single moment, but with a body of work that refuses to be reduced to one.

History, it seems, isn’t just something Pellacani chases. It’s something she sets into motion.

It’s something she commands.