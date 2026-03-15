Miami picks up a bounce back 9-0 win against Duke

After getting shut out in the series opener, Miami flipped the script in game two, defeating the Duke Devils 9–0 at Jack Coombs Field.

With both the bats and the pitching staff delivering, the Hurricanes had all the pieces working in a dominant performance. The standout pitching performance marked Miami’s first ACC shutout since 2023.

Hurricanes starter Rob Evans has pitched very well all season and continued that against the Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon. He threw 6.2 innings, struck out five, gave up four hits while allowing no runs.

Evans threw 104 pitches and sits two strikeouts away from career number 100.

Duke’s starter, junior Matthew Nochowitz only secured two outs in the first inning before being taken out in what appeared to be an elbow injury.

Senior Jake Ogden walked to lead off the game then junior third baseman Daniel Cuvet doubled. Ogden then scored on a wild pitch while Cuvet moved to third to open the scoring.

Right fielder Derek Williams hit a sacrifice fly to center field that brought Cuvet home.

With Brylan West on second base after a walk and a stolen base, freshman Alonzo Alvarez singled to allow West to score.

Duke’s pitching struggles continued as reliever Marcello Mastroianni gave up two hits and four runs.

In the second inning, Miami rallied with two outs and the bases juiced. Williams was hit by a pitch to walk in a run then West walked to bring another run home.

With the bases still loaded, Alvarez hit another single to bring home two runners and extend the lead to 7-0.

Going into the third Ogden singled to right center which brought the speedy Mikey Torres home.

Duke’s pitching steadied and allowed limited damage after the first three innings of the game.

Miami put the finishing touches on the Blue Devils when Williams hit a solo blast to left field in the top of the ninth to make it a 9-0 ballgame.

Austin Peay transfer Lyndon Glidewell was phenomenal in relief, going 2.1 innings and only allowing one hit while striking out five batters.

The middle game of the three game set was a big turnaround for Miami. The Canes will look to take the series in the rubber game at Jack Coombs Field.

First pitch is set for 11 a.m on Sunday.