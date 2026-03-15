Canes Men’s Tennis remains winless in ACC play

The Miami Hurricanes men’s tennis team (7-8, 0-5 ACC) fell 4-2 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-6, 1-4 ACC) Friday night in Atlanta.

Miami would start well, with the pairing of Nacho Serra Sanchez and Mehdi Sadaoui winning the first doubles match 6-2. But Georgia Tech had a comeback in the works, started by a 6-3 victory over Antonio Prat and Jakub Kroslak on court one.

The Yellow Jackets would seal the doubles point after a down to the wire match between the teams of Jonathan Irwanto and Richard Biagiotti against Jules Garot and Rafael Segado. Garot and Segado took a 5-2 lead, but Biagiotti and Irwanto would win 5 games in a row for a 7-5 match victory.

With singles matches beginning, Mehdi Sadaoui tied it up with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory on court 5.

No. 98 Antonio Prat would give the Canes their first lead of the day with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 victory over Christophe Clement on the top court.

But then, Georgia Tech got back to their comeback ways, winning the final three matches.

Carlini would win a three-set thriller over Kroslak on court three, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Back-to-back three-set losses from Saud Alhogbani on court six and Serra Sanchez on court 2, would ultimately seal the Hurricanes fate.

The win drops Miami to 0-5 in conference play as it looks to break its winless drought on Saturday in Clemson.