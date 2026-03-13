UM students forced to cancel spring break plans due to global conflicts

The United States Department of State has issued travel warnings ahead of UM’s spring break, advising American citizens abroad to “take the same precautions as US government personnel.”

More than 15 countries have received updated travel advisories since the U.S. and Israel launched an attack against Iran on Feb. 28, a week before spring break. Many of those that host study abroad programs or are vacation sites moved to Level 3, “reconsider travel,” or Level 4, “do not travel.”

These new security concerns have forced students to change their spring break plans at the last minute to ensure their safety.

“I canceled my trip to Cyprus because of the updated travel guidelines after a drone strike at the British Embassy in Cyprus,” said junior Jayden Gonzalez.

On March 2, the Department of State issued a warning to people traveling to Cyprus because of possible “armed conflict.” Travelers were advised to stay indoors and be alert. By March 4, they were urged not to travel to the country.

“By visiting, you may be putting yourself at extreme risk,” the Department of State said on high-risk areas, like Cyprus. “And we may have limited ability to help you.”

Similar messages were issued for Mexico after the drug lord “El Mencho” was killed by the Mexican National Guard. Cancun and Los Cabos, two popular tourist destinations, have reached Advisory Level 3.

Travel advisories, however, have not stopped all UM students. The Dominican Republic, which has a Level 2 warning to “exercise increased caution,” is still a popular vacation spot.

“I didn’t feel like we had to take any precautions or preventive measures,”freshman Andrea Ye Guo, who traveled to Santo Domingo, said.

For those who still choose to travel at this time, the Department of State created a full list of travel advisories and safety tips for each country.

Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Student Engagement Pat Whitely echoed a similar message in an email sent to students on Mar. 5.

“Whether you travel or stay local, I encourage you to make choices that prioritize your safety,” Whitely wrote.

For students staying in Miami, security concerns remain. Recent nationwide unrest has increased since a shooting in Austin, Texas with suspected links to Iran, according to the Council of Foreign Relations.

In response to the concerns, the Miami Police Department has increased patrolling in houses of worship and other “sensitive locations.”

“We will remain vigilant, visible, and committed to protecting every member of our community,” Chief Manuel A. “Manny” Morales posted on the MPD Instagram page.

Chief Morales said there are no “known credible threats” right now, but residents are encouraged to remain cautious and call 911 in case of an emergency.