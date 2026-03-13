Miami Women’s Tennis earns fifth win in a row

The University of Miami Women’s tennis team swept the Boston Terriers, 7-0, on Wednesday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

With the win, the Hurricanes (8-2, 4-0 ACC) have won five matches in a row, their longest streak of the season. The win was the most dominating of the season so far for the Canes as they did not drop even a single set to the Terriers (4-8).

UM snagged the doubles point in a quick and easy fashion.

Starting off, Sebastianna Scilipoti and Sofia Rocchetti defeated Blanka DeMicheli and Madison Liu 6-1. The win was quickly followed by the doubles clincher and another win for good measure.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dominika Podhajecka won 6-2 over Gabriella Mikaul and Nancy Liu, then Maria Vargas and Daria Volosova bested Vasilisa Borisova and Rhea Rai 6-2.

Moving on to singles play, the story stayed the same: total UM domination. Though unnecessary, the Hurricanes finished every singles match, winning all of them.

Singles play finished in the following order: Aely Arai defeated M. Liu, 6-2, 6-0, Jaquelyn Ogunwale bested DeMicheli, 6-3, 6-3, Podhajecka won over Emily Zhao, 6-1, 7-5, Rocchetti defeated N. Liu, 6-4, 6-3, Scilipoti got the win over Ellie Gyuro, 6-2, 7-6 (1) and finally, in the closest matchup of the day, No. 94 Raquel Gonzalez got a close win over Mikaul,7-5, 7-5.

Next up, the Hurricanes have a rivalry matchup at home against the Florida State Seminoles (4-9, 0-4 ACC) on Sunday, March 15 at 12 p.m.