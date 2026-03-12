UM student media wins big at ACP and CMA conferences

The Miami Hurricane, Distraction Magazine, UMTV and Ibis Yearbook won big at this year’s College Media Awards in New York City and Associated Collegiate Press National College Media Conference in San Francisco.

In San Francisco, all four publications won Best of Show awards. Additionally, Ibis Yearbook placed in ten categories, UMTV placed in six categories, Distraction Magazine placed in five categories and The Miami Hurricane placed in one.

“It’s been a joy to work with such a dedicated and creative staff, and to see that work finally pay off,” said Distraction Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jay Moyer. “I hope everyone at Distraction feels as proud as I do.”

The Ibis Yearbook was also awarded the People’s Choice Award for Most Popular Yearbook and the Yearbook Pacemaker Award, which is widely regarded as the highest honor available to student journalists. The 2025 Yearbook marks Ibis’s third consecutive Pacemaker win.

“This recognition reflects the dedication, creativity and commitment of our entire team. I am deeply proud of our staff and grateful for the support we’ve received along the way,” said Jake Sperling, editor in chief of Ibis Yearbook. “For my first edition as Editor-in-Chief to earn this distinction means the world to me, and I couldn’t be prouder of IBIS 2025.”

At the New York Apple Awards, Ibis Yearbook won Best Yearbook Cover and Best Yearbook Spread. Ava Stroshane additionally received an honorable mention for Best News Photography. Distraction Magazine placed in four categories and received an honorable mention for Best Magazine Cover.

“The conference was really informational and eye opening for me,” said Ava Detassis, Ibis Yearbook designer and first-time CMA attendee. “It felt absolutely amazing to see Ibis win so many awards.”

Apart from awards presentations, the conferences offer student journalists the opportunity to attend sessions, tour newsrooms and expand their network. Keynote speakers across conferences included Editor in Chief of the San Francisco Chronicle Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, NPR newscaster Doualy Xaykaothao and Emmy award-winning photojournalist Brontë Wittpenn.

UM Student Media’s own Professor Antonio Mora spoke in San Francisco, while Professor Randy Stano and students Jay Moyer, Jake Sperling and Grace Paliseno led sessions across conferences.