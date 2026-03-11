Canes Hoops Assistant Coach Andrew Moran Joins + Baseball Looks to Rebound

Men’s basketball and baseball suffered tough losses over the weekend and will look to bounce back in midweek action. Canes hoops begins its postseason run Thursday as the No. 3 seed in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Baseball’s struggles have continued after a perfect 10-0 start, as the Hurricanes have now lost back-to-back weekend series, most recently dropping two games to their first ACC opponent, Boston College.

Finally, Miami men’s basketball assistant coach Andrew Moran joins the show to discuss what has fueled the team’s success this season and the goals it continues to pursue heading into the conference tournament.