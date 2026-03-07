No.4 Wake Forest sweeps No. 62 Miami Men’s Tennis

The No. 62 University of Miami men’s tennis team lost 4-0 against the No. 4 Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

The loss is the first at home for the Canes since falling to the Florida State Seminoles on April 13, 2024, ending a 20 match unbeaten streak at home.

In addition to ending the winning streak, the Hurricanes (7-6, 0-3 ACC) have increased their ongoing losing streak to three in a row and stay winless in conference play.

The day started with the Demon Deacons (16-2, 3-0 ACC) securing the doubles point with two quick wins with Mees Rottgering and Kacper Szymkowiak defeating Rafael Segado and Jules Garot 6-1, while Luca Pow and Aryan Shah got the best of Nacho Serra Sanchez and Mehdi Sadaoui, winning 6-2.

When play was stopped, UM pair Antonio Prat and Jakub Kroslak were losing a close one on court one versus No. 4 DK Suresh Ekambaram and Andrew Delgado 3-4.

Singles play went the same way as doubles, Wake Forest domination.

The squad from Winston-Salem got the sweep victory in three two set wins.

In order of finish: Szymkowiak defeated Segado 6-4, 6-1, Dominick Mosejczuk bested Saud Alhogbani 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 and Joaquin Guilleme delivered the finishing blow with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Sadaoui.

When play was halted, No. 98 Prat led No. 18 Ekambaram 3-6, 6-4, 5-3 in a close court one battle. In addition, Serra Sanchez was losing a close one versus No. 51 Rottgering with an unfinished score of 6-4, 4-6, 2-3 and Kroslak versus No. 17 Pow was tied 6-2, 6-7 (4-7).