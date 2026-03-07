Miami Women’s Tennis stays hot, defeats Wake Forest 4-1

The University of Miami women’s tennis team defeated Wake Forest 4-1 in Winston Salem on Friday evening.

Doubles play went down to the wire between the ACC sides.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dominika Podhajecka fell 6-0 to the Demon Deacons’ Nevena Carton and Kady Tannenbaum at court one. UM responded with a rout of its own at court two, as Sofia Rocchetti and Sebastianna Scilipoti beat Wake Forest’s Evie Oxford and Sankavi Gownder 6-1.

The doubles point came down to a court three tiebreaker. Miami’s Maria Vargas and Daria Volosova were able to pull it out after a big volley, overcoming Krystal Blanch and Aubrey Nisbet 7-5 in the breaker.

Roccheti was the first to win singles for UM at court two, taking down Blanch 6-1, 6-2. Not long after, Gonzalez won against Carton 6-3, 6-3 at the top court.

Wake Forest cut the lead to 3-1 after Oxford prevailed 6-3, 6-3 over Podhajecka on court five.

Scilipoti clinched the match for Miami as she beat Tannenbaum 7-6(4), 6-1. The Hurricanes had narrow leads at courts four and six when the match was called.

The win moved UM to 3-0 in ACC play and 6-2 overall. The Canes look to continue the momentum in upcoming matches against NC State and Boston University.