Ultra Music Festival 2026: What to know before the city turns electric

Every March, Miami is taken over by Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival is the grand finale.

Returning to Bayfront Park from Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29, Ultra 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most stacked and ambitious editions in the festival’s history. For University of Miami students, this isn’t just another weekend—it’s six days where the entire city revolves around music and movement.

The sets

Ultra has always built its reputation on incredible performances and their 2026 set leans heavily into that identity. The festival will host several historic joint sets, including a rare reunion set from two-thirds of Swedish House Mafia: Sebastian Ingrosso b2b Steve Angello, and a special b2b between Alesso and Martin Garrix.

The weekend already feels historic before a single stage opens.That Alesso b2b Martin Garrix pairing in particular is already being whispered about online as a potential all-time Ultra moment.

Both artists are coming off massive individual years and recently collaborated on “Inside Our Hearts,” so seeing them share a stage at Ultra feels less like a novelty and more like a culmination.

Ultra 2026 also leans heavily into global firsts and long-awaited debuts. Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap — better known as BZRP — will make his Ultra debut, bringing together hip-hop, reggaetón, and electronic sound waves in what feels like a genuine cultural milestone for the festival.

Another must-see debut comes from Japanese DJ phenomenon ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, whose chaotic, genre-breaking Boiler Room set turned him into a viral legend almost overnight.

The headliners

Veteran headliners returning this year carry just as much weight. DJ Snake returns after four years away and will also bring his darker techno alias “Outlaw” to b2b with Trym at the Worldwide stage.

John Summit arrives amid the rollout of his new album “CTRL ESCAPE” and the announcement of a major residency at the new mega-club [UNVRS], making this one of his most anticipated Ultra appearances yet.

Meanwhile, main-stage giants Afrojack, Hardwell, Armin van Buuren and Major Lazer ensure that the festival still delivers the kind of massive moments Ultra built its reputation on.

Where Ultra really separates itself, though, is depth. The Martinez Brothers return for their first Ultra appearance in seven years while also debuting their “Cuttin’ Headz” stage takeover.

RESISTANCE continues to anchor the festival’s underground side with heavyweights like Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Boris Brejcha, Adriatique and underground icons Sasha & John Digweed.

Bass music also gets its moment. ISOxo, Excision and Illenium will bring heavier sounds, while the debut of Wooli b2b Crankdat under their WANKDAT alias promises something particularly chaotic in the best possible way.

But as the festival recently revealed its running stage order, another reality has set in: set conflicts. Ultra’s depth is a gift, but it forces difficult decisions.

Sunday night in particular has already sparked debates online. At the same time John Summit closes the Main Stage, the world-exclusive Sara Landry b2b Amelie Lens will be closing the RESISTANCE MegaStructure.

Meanwhile WANKDAT will shut down the Worldwide Stage, and The Martinez Brothers will close RESISTANCE’s Cove stage. In other words, four completely different festival finales will be happening simultaneously — and festival-goers will have to decide where they want to end their weekend.

How to Ultra

Ultra is incredible, but it’s intense. Tickets should only be purchased through Ultra’s official website or authorized partners — avoid resale DMs and unofficial links, especially close to the festival.

Getting downtown is easiest via Metromover, Metrorail, or rideshare, but expect traffic bottlenecks and surge pricing after headliners end. Arriving earlier in the day saves stress and gives you time to explore stages before the biggest crowds arrive.

Hydration, pacing and awareness matter more than anything. Bayfront Park gets hot, packed, and loud — eat beforehand, drink water constantly and set meetup points with friends in case cell service drops.

If a crowd starts feeling unsafe, move early rather than pushing through. Ultra rewards those who know when to go hard and when to step back.

For UM students, Ultra isn’t just a festival — it’s one of those weekends you’ll remember long after graduation. Plan smart, stay safe and let the city do what it does best: turn sound into memory.