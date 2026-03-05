GroundUP Music Festival celebrates 10 years of boundary-breaking music in Miami

For a city often defined by towering LED screens, late-night warehouse marathons and bass-heavy headliners, GroundUP Music Festival has spent the last decade offering something entirely different.

From March 13 – 15, 2026, the festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for its 10th anniversary, marking ten years of collaboration, community and genre-defying programming.

GroundUP has carved out a distinct identity within Miami’s festival landscape. Rather than centering itself around a single genre or spectacle-driven production, the festival builds its experience around artistry, diversity, and connection.

Jazz, soul, funk, R&B, rock, electronic, world music, and singer-songwriter traditions all coexist on one thoughtfully curated stage — without overlapping sets and without forcing audiences to sprint between performances.

At the heart of the festival is Snarky Puppy, the five-time Grammy Award-winning collective co-founded by bassist and producer Michael League alongside arts leader Paul Lehr.

Snarky Puppy will host nightly “Family Dinner” sessions — live iterations of the band’s celebrated Grammy-winning collaborative albums — bringing guest artists onstage for musical exchanges.

This year’s featured performers include boundary-pushing electronic visionary Flying Lotus, genre-blending icon Rickie Lee Jones, R&B standout Bilal, acclaimed guitarist Julian Lage, soul legend Patrice Rushen, globally celebrated vocalist Arooj Aftab, innovative guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, Cuban multi-instrumentalist Alain Perez and Carnatic flautist and vocalist Varijashree Venugopal..

Snarky Puppy will also perform full sets each night, including music from their latest album, “Somni.”

Unlike most Miami festivals that rely on massive crowds and simultaneous stages, GroundUP maintains an intimate daily capacity of approximately 1,500 attendees. The acoustics of the open-air Bandshell allow every seat a clear view and sound experience.

The result is a relaxed, immersive atmosphere where audiences can fully settle into performances rather than chase them.

That intimacy extends beyond the stage. Each day includes four hours of interactive workshops, masterclasses, and panels, where attendees can engage directly with the artists. The festival’s mission — rooted in the GroundUP Music Foundation — emphasizes breaking down barriers between performers and audiences, fostering meaningful musical exchange rather than passive consumption.

The weekend begins with the GroundUP Music Foundation Benefit, an all-day nonprofit event limited to just 150 guests. Attendees gain behind-the-scenes access to rehearsals, intimate dinners with artists and exclusive performances, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to music education and creative development.

Over the past ten years, GroundUP has evolved into more than just a festival. It functions as part of a larger ecosystem that includes the GroundUP Music label and foundation, supporting artist independence, collaboration and community engagement.

With nearly 70% of attendees traveling from outside Florida — representing all 50 states and more than 55 countries — the festival has built a global audience while maintaining a distinctly local, welcoming feel.

In a city known for excess, GroundUP thrives on intention. It is family-friendly without feeling tame, sophisticated without being exclusive and musically adventurous without losing accessibility. As Miami Music Week and festival season approach, GroundUP’s 10th anniversary stands as a reminder that some of the most powerful live experiences happen not in the biggest spaces but in the most connected ones.