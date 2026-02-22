Miami cruises past Lafayette 15-2 in series opener

Bolstered by an eight-run sixth inning, the Miami Hurricanes cruised by the Lafayette Leopards 15-2 to open a four-game series. The 23rd ranked Canes improved to 6-0 with the win and its their best start to a season since 2013.

Miami jumped out to a lead in the second inning following RBI singles from Jake Ogden and Brylan West as well as an RBI fielder’s choice from Fabio Peralta.

Miami tacked on three more in the fourth with another Ogden RBI single and two walks with the bases loaded.

Two innings later, the Canes exploded on offense, blowing the game wide open. With the bases loaded, Alex Sosa barreled a ball deep to left field for a grand slam, bringing the lead to 10-2.

After that, there was no hope for the Leopards. The Canes pitching staff dominated from there on out, and the offense powered in six more runs over the course of the game.

AJ Ciscar earned the win on the bump for the Hurricanes, going six innings, giving up two runs on five hits.

“Left, right, left, right! Sientateee!” rang out from Hurricanes fans all night, as Ciscar struck out nine batters on the night.

The Canes will continue their series against Lehigh this weekend as the games will be broadcast live on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM.