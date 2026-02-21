No. 54 Miami Women’s Tennis wins ACC opener versus No. 36 Notre Dame 4-2

The No. 54 University of Miami women’s tennis team won 4-2 against the No. 36 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday evening in South Bend, Ind.

With the victory, the Hurricanes (4-2) open up conference play on high note against the Fighting Irish (11-2) who have had a great start to their season prior to their matchup with the Canes.

UM fought hard to secure the doubles point. It would be a tough task due to Sebastianna Scilipoti and Aely Arai falling quickly to Notre Dame pair, Rylie Hanford and Gabriella Rawles, 6-1.

The loss would not deter the Canes as they won the other two matches, with Daria Volosova and Maria Vargas defeating Bojana Pozder and Akari Matsuno, 6-4, and Raquel Gonzalez and Dominika Podhajecka getting the clinching double victory over the No. 57 duo, Sophia Holod and Bianca Molnar, winning 7-5.

Heading on to singles, Volosova started things off with a straight-set win, 6-4, 6-3, against Rawles to increase their lead. The Fighting Irish would then take their first point of the day with Pozder winning over Podhajecka, 6-4, 7-5.

No. 77 Gonzalez then put Miami within a point of victory with a ranked win in the top matchup of the day, defeating No. 46 Molnar, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Notre Dame would then delay the eventual Hurricane victory with Hanford getting the win over No. 102 Arai, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. The final blow would come in the form of a tough Scilipoti victory over Holod, winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

When play was stopped, Matsuno and Miami’s Sofia Rocchetti were in a close one with a score of 6-4, 6-7 (6-8).