The ‘For U’ student government ticket secures 2026 election win

The “For U” student government ticket won the 2026 Student Government executive election over the UNITED ticket on Thursday, Feb. 19, at Lakeside Patio.

Junior Fernando Sepulveda Sagaseta was announced as president-elect along with his running mates junior Aaron Gonzales as vice-president elect and junior Dylan Hall as treasurer elect for the 2026-2027 academic year.

A total of 3,099 students voted in the 2026 election. Hall was announced as treasurer after receiving 50.51% of the 3,080 student votes. Gonzales received 50.76% of the 3,081 student votes. Sepulveda Sagasta received 51.94% of the 3,082 student votes.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Fernando Sepulveda Sagaseta and his friends celebrate as he is announced as the next Student Government President on February 19, 2026 at Lakeside Patio.

Sepulveda Sagaseta expressed his excitement about the complete For U ticket winning, saying that it would help them accomplish their goals more easily.

“I can’t believe the whole ticket won. We’re super happy,” said Sepulveda Sagaseta. “I mean, that’s honestly what we were hoping for. Like, we ran on a clear vision and I think having the whole ticket together is going to allow us to hit the ground running and start getting our initiatives accomplished.”

Hall expressed similar excitement, especially given how close the race was.

“It was close. I knew it was going to be close,” Hall said. “I’m very happy with how things turned out and I just want to wish everyone congratulations. It’s been a hard week and half but I’m so proud of everyone for doing it.”

On Instagram, the For U campaign targeted three main areas of student experience at UM: academics, community and student life.

“We want to make this place the best it can be,” said Sepulveda Sagaseta. “We ran our campaign as being ‘for you’ and ‘U being back’ and our sports teams are playing their part and now, hopefully student government is too.”

Gonzales also shared his drive to get started right away.

“Now it’s time for the real work,” Gonzales said. “I am still continuing in my role as director of university affairs for the current year, and am excited to get a jump start on our campaign’s initiatives before inauguration even happens in that role.”

Keira Faddis contributed to the reporting for this article.