Miami Athletics are ON FIRE: Recapping a Huge Week for Men’s Hoops and Baseball

By
Emil Salgado Vazquez
-

Men’s basketball and baseball are on a roll and coming off a legendary Tuesday night for Miami athletics. Liam and Zach recap a phenomenal basketball season under first-year head coach Jai Lucas and preview what lies ahead for the ‘Canes as they look to secure a March Madness bid in the final weeks of the regular season.

Baseball began its season 4-0 after a record-breaking opening day series and a walk-off extra-inning classic against UCF. The boys explain what’s in store for the Hurricanes as they enter the spring season nationally ranked and hungry to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2016.

Listen on Spotify
Previous articleThe ‘For U’ student government ticket secures 2026 election win
Emil Salgado Vazquez
Emil Salgado Vazquez
Emil is a sophomore from Pembroke Pines, FL majoring in print journalism and political science. He joined The Miami Hurricane his freshman year writing for the arts and entertainment section and as a member of the revived podcast team attempting to bring back TMH's podcast, Catch Up Canes. He was named Podcast Editor and created an additional podcast, Eye of the Hurricane. He is a passionate journalist and hopes to build a strong podcast team for The Miami Hurricane in order to amplify its ability to report news. Outside of the newspaper, Emil enjoys music, video games, and basketball.