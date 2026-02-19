Miami Athletics are ON FIRE: Recapping a Huge Week for Men’s Hoops and Baseball

Men’s basketball and baseball are on a roll and coming off a legendary Tuesday night for Miami athletics. Liam and Zach recap a phenomenal basketball season under first-year head coach Jai Lucas and preview what lies ahead for the ‘Canes as they look to secure a March Madness bid in the final weeks of the regular season.

Baseball began its season 4-0 after a record-breaking opening day series and a walk-off extra-inning classic against UCF. The boys explain what’s in store for the Hurricanes as they enter the spring season nationally ranked and hungry to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2016.