Student Government results, shuttle DUI arrest, and book policy controversy

In this episode, we break down three major stories from the University of Miami community:

Student Government Election Results: The “For U” ticket won the 2026–27 Student Government executive election, with Fernando Sepulveda Sagaseta elected president, Aaron Gonzales as vice president, and Dylan Hall as treasurer. Each candidate secured a slight majority in a turnout of just over 3,000 student votes.

Shuttle Driver DUI Arrest: A University of Miami shuttle driver, identified as Timothy Kowalewski, was arrested on DUI charges after allegedly driving erratically and crashing the shuttle while transporting students. He’s facing multiple driving-under-the-influence charges, including damage to property or person, and refused sobriety tests, according to police reports.

Book Policy Controversy: A new book-banning proposal in Florida has sparked debate among students and faculty at UM. The proposal would broaden state authority over removing books from school libraries — a move that critics argue could increase censorship and restrict access to diverse literature