University Village announces new locker system for packages

The University of Miami has announced a new mail pickup system for the students housed at University Village. This system will have packages delivered to lockers instead of the mailroom.

According to an email sent out by Housing and Residential Life, “You can pick up your package from the locker at any time of the day, as the lockers are self-service.”

When a package is received, it will be assigned a locker. Afterwards, students are emailed a pin to open their specific locker for that package.

Derby Peck, a senior student residing in University Village, hopes that this will solve current issues with the mailing system at University Village.

“The old mail system was not efficient because we could only get our packages from 3-9 p.m. on weekdays and 6-9 p.m. on weekends,” Peck said. “Giving us only a three hour time slot on the weekends is unrealistic.”

While the lockers are readily available at any point for students, the 24/7 system is only for a limited time.

There is a 72-hour time limit on a locker kiosk in order to make room for the cycle of packages. If after three days of being notified a student has yet to collect their mail from the locker, it will be transferred to the standard mailing room.

Additionally, Housing and Residential Life notes new hours for the University Village mailing room.

“All items logged into the mailroom are available for pickup Monday-Friday, 6:00-9:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 7:00-9:00 p.m.,” the email reads. Mail can then be picked up from the mailroom in the next 14 days before being returned to the sender.

Peck and others are optimistic that the ability to get packages at any time could be a good change for the mailing system.