Miami Men’s Tennis takes down South Florida 4-3

The University of Miami men’s tennis team won 4-3 against the South Florida Bulls on Tuesday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

With the victory, the Hurricanes (6-3) gain their sixth win at home on the season as well as increase their home winning streak to 19, which goes back to Jan. 13, 2025.

UM started off their day by securing the doubles point. The pair of Spanish seniors, Antonio Prat and Nacho Serra Sanchez, got the opening 6-2 win against James Newton and Max Mroz. The Canes then clinched the doubles point when Rafael Segado and Jules Garot defeated Stepan Mruzek and Timeo Gaillard, 6-4. When play was halted, Miami was leading in a tough court one matchup with Mehdi Sadaoui and Jakub Kroslak leading 6-5 over Hugo Car and Ettore Danesi.

Moving on to singles, No. 95 Prat opened things with the ranked win on court one over No. 119 Car, 6-1, 6-4. Garot then put the Canes within a point of victory with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Gaillard. However, USF did not go without a fight as they notched wins from Mruzek over Kroslak, 0-6, 7-5, 6-3, followed by a 6-4, 6-4 win from Danesi over Sadaoui.

The comeback by the Bulls (1-6) would be stopped short as Segado clinched the match on court five, defeating Newton in a back-and-forth second set for the 6-1, 7-6 (5) win. After the clinching victory, No. 112 Elijah Cham bested Serra Sanchez in two hard-fought sets, winning 5-7, 5-7.

The Hurricanes will be back on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 12:00 p.m. to host FGCU (1-6) at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.