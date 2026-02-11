We Belong Here returns bigger than ever for a 5th landmark edition

We Belong Here Miami returns to Virginia Key Beach Park for its most ambitious edition yet. It is celebrating five years by expanding to three days, from Feb. 27 to March 1, for the first time.

What began as an intimate gathering rooted in connection and community now enters a new chapter, without sacrificing the ethos that made it one of Miami’s most beloved ethereal festivals.

Set by the waterfront where it all began, this year’s We Belong Here leans fully into what it does best: world-class electronic music, thoughtfully curated production and sunset moments that feel distinctly Miami.

The festival remains 21+, drawing a mature, open-minded crowd and prioritizing inclusivity, unity and dance music culture in its purest form.

The three-day lineup balances iconic headliners with day one brand artists, designed to honor where the festival is going and where it came from.

Feb. 27 sets the tone with Kaskade bringing his beloved Redux sound — deep, stripped-back and emotionally rich. Elderbrook and Lost Frequencies will help set the festival’s signature beachy and tranquil vibes.

Feb. 28 shifts into a higher energy with a three-hour sunset set from Lane 8, which guarantees an emotional centerpiece and Chris Lake headlining the night. Supporting sets from Kevin de Vries and D.O.D round out the day with depth and drive.

March 1 closes on a high with Tiësto delivering a rare three-hour sunset set, followed by Gorgon City on the main stage. Meanwhile, up and coming nimino and RØZ will deliver more energetic and eclectic sets with some niche known tracks.

We Belong Here’s identity has always lived beyond its headliners. This year, The Lost Village and Beach Stages spotlight a carefully chosen mix of rising touring talent and Miami locals, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to discovery and scene-building.

Touring acts include Devault, Nicky Elisabeth b2b Rezident, Fallon, Ky William, Emanuel Satie, Ashibah, Mishell, Lincoln Jesser, Robby East and Paperwater. This lineup reflects where dance music is headed, not just where it’s been.

True to form, We Belong Here pairs music with intentional design. The festival features three stages: the signature 360° Main Stage, Lost Village Stage and Beach Stage. These create oversized dance floors with genuine room to move.

Expect immersive art installations, lounge areas woven throughout the grounds, elevated food and beverage offerings, and premium hospitality and VIP options for those looking to enhance the experience.

At its heart, We Belong Here remains a festival about connection — between artists and fans, locals and travelers, music and place. With waterfront views, golden-hour sets, and an atmosphere built on respect and openness, this fifth anniversary feels less like a reinvention and more like a confident evolution.