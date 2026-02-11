Factory Town reveals its Miami Music Week headliners

If Factory Town during Basel was a glimpse into bliss, Miami Music Week 2026 is shaping up to be the full descent. With its five-night announcement, Factory Town once again challenges Ultra as the gravitational center of Miami Music Week.

Running March 25 – 29, Factory Town is putting legendary artists across five different stages.

Justice headlines the Infinity Room on March 25. Whether this becomes a late-night spectacle or stretches into sunrise, it’s the kind of set people will be talking about long after MMW ends. Elsewhere, Max Dean b2b Luke Dean bring groove-driven energy to The Park, while Layton Giordani takes over the Chain Room.

March 26 doubles down with Jamie Jones’ Paradise and Meduza & James Hype’s Our House, setting up for the rest of the weekend.

March 27 shifts into full chaos in the best way with BASSRUSH taking over The Warehouse. Expect sweat, bass and total release. Kettama commands the Chain Room, while Josh Baker makes his Infinity Room headlining debut.

March 28 will deliver familiarity that works: a Pawsa sunrise at Infinity Room, Ben Sterling at The Park and Ranger Trucco packing out Cypress End.

On March 29, Elrow will transform Infinity Room into a trippy, overstimulating playground, while hard techno anchors The Park with I Hate Models, Indira Paganotto and Nico Moreno. Chasewest will close out these impressive nights at Cypress End.

Fair warning: all Cypress End sets will be packed—plan accordingly.

Factory Town isn’t reinventing itself for Miami Music Week. It’s refining what already works. If Basel was the preview, this is the full film.

Tickets for Factory Town’s Miami Music Week events are sold exclusively through Factory Town and Insomniac’s official ticketing platforms like DICE. Presales typically move fast, especially for Friday and Saturday nights, so buying early is strongly recommended.

Getting to Factory Town is easiest via rideshare, though surge pricing is inevitable, particularly between 1 and 5 a.m. Arriving earlier in the night can save both time and money, especially if you’re targeting high-demand sets at the Infinity Room or Cypress End.

Timing matters — cell service becomes unreliable late at night, making coordination difficult. Once set times are released, you’ll have a better idea of when to arrive.

Staying safe at Factory Town is mostly about preparation. Miami heat, long nights and warehouse environments demand hydration and pacing. Eat before you arrive, keep your group close,and set a clear meetup point in case signal drops.

Security and staff are visible throughout the grounds — make sure to respect them and the people around you sothe experience remains what it’s meant to be: communal and immersive.

Miami Music Week at Factory Town rewards those who plan just enough and then let go.