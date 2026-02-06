The call is coming from inside the HOUSE

Bee Gee’s said it best, “Ah, ha, ha, ha stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive.” Today that popular disco lyric feels less like a throwback and more like a musical prophecy: not only is disco stayin’ alive, but its descendant, house music, might help you too.

In the city of Miami, UM students are surrounded by live music events and popular DJs. A night out here basically requires house music. However nights at SPACE, Factory Town or even your house music gym playlist are more than a good time. They’re a reenactment of the past and an enjoyable benefit to your mental health.

Disco took the 1970s by a sequin storm and, as fast as it became popular, it fizzled out. Lasting less than a decade, disco balls, flared jump suits and platform boots became symbolic tombstones of an iconic time. The genre was pioneered in underground New York City dance venues by African American, Latino and queer communities. The combination of jazz music and turntables birthed a nightlife movement that emphasized dance culture, flashy outfits and made DJs as popular as they are today.

However, after being criticized for growing repetitive and in increasing competition with hip-hop and punk music, disco had its last dance.

Thankfully we have DJ Frankie Knuckles to thank for igniting its revival. Known as the “Godfather of House”, he is responsible for keeping SPACE as lively as it is and getting our generation back in boots and on the dance floor.

He knocked the dust off old disco records and, with a reel-to-tape machine, he mixed in funk, electro-punk and R&B. However, he didn’t stop there. He began including musical build ups full of anticipation, beat drops, percussion breakdowns and catchy samples. From there, house music was born from the ashes of disco.

“House music isn’t black or white. It feels good and it feels right,” DJ Frankie Knuckles said. “The music is everything to me.”

Along with inheriting its energy, house music also kept the catchy 4/4 beat commonly used in disco. Don’t believe it? Try playing a popular house tune for a parent or grandparent and see if they bust out the electric slide, the funky chicken or even a disco finger point. Now they can enjoy their familiar tunes with the house addition of deeper bass, heavier synthesized sounds, vocal loops and massive buildups.

So while the 70s had Chic, Gloria Gaynor, Donna Summer and many others, we have John Summit, Disco Lines, Mau P and Dom Dolla. From viral house audios on TikTok to packed DJ sets, the energy is the same. It’s important to take a moment to appreciate the communities that made this music relevant and to appreciate this unique connection to the past.

With the craze of house music comes not only many dancing-the-night-away moments and hype workouts, but also a new method to fight college and work stress. House music remains within the golden range of 120 to 130 beats per minute. This tempo synchronizes with the body’s rhythm to encourage even breathing patterns, nervous system balance and a steady heartbeat. For the gym goers, these effects strengthen endurance and lead to a better — and more fun — performance. In addition, for all the late night homework sessions, the repetitive 4/4 beat improves concentration, reduces mental fatigue and increases overall productivity.

“I find house music helps me study,” UM sophomore Sophia Ives said. “It’s good background noise that keeps me both focused and in a positive mood so I can get things done.”

One of the components that makes house music what it is, is the cycle of a huge build-up followed by the expectation of an equally epic beat drop. This pattern activates the brain’s dopamine reward system. That process is explained through David Huron’s ITPRA theory which describes five response stages: imagination, tension, prediction, reaction and appraisal.

When listeners hear the music begin to build-up, they use their imagination, feel the growing tension and anticipation to predict the arrival of the beat drop or rhythm change. When the drop finally happens, the bass kicks in, the song does a one-eighty, their reaction and appraisal sees the drop as satisfying and releases dopamine. This pattern reduces cortisol levels, decreases anxiety, generates excitement and encourages a positive mood.

In addition to the mechanisms and science of house music, it benefits listeners in a simple yet important way by encouraging both community and movement. House music is best enjoyed with others, where shared anticipation and enjoyment of a beat drop create a sense of unity among the crowd. Whether at a live set or out in a social setting, people gather around the DJ with a common purpose: to be entertained and engage with the music. It brings people together through shared movement and sound while acting like an echo of the past and a tool for mental health.

“I’ve made so many friends over house music,” UM senior Parker Osth said. “It’s such a diverse genre, you can find your own niche and connect with people over that.”

What was one generation’s disco has become our generation’s house music. A genre that unites, encourages, forms communities and even boosts mental health. To dive into the world of house music, check out Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music or even join EQ the UM DJ club. To experience a live house set, get a ticket to SPACE or look into upcoming events at Factory Town. The house music possibilities both digitally and physically in Miami are endless.

The call is coming from inside the house, and it’s asking you to dance.