Florida license plate frame law is confusing and redundant

Florida Lawmakers are currently embroiled in a debate over a few square inches of aluminum and plastic. As of Oct. 1 2025, any license plate frame or object that covers any part of your plate including the words “Florida,” will lead to drivers being fined up to $500 dollars and even 60 days in jail.

The law was meant to help officers see license plates better. However, since the law was passed, it has done nothing but leave residents confused, and has since forced lawmakers to reconsider how they “framed” the wording of the law.

While obvious infringements such as tinted license frame plates that blur your tag are banned, decorative frames have also been thrown in as part of the law. This means repping your favorite sports team, alma mater or movie could put you at risk of being jailed. Which is just outright ridiculous.

I’m not the only one who thinks this. Some commuter students shared their opinion on the matter.

“I understand why certain kinds of frames should be banned, some like the tinted ones can bypass tolls,” said Briana Castillo, a sophomore political science major. “But the pretty pink ones being put in with that is just ridiculous,” she added.

Others expressed concerns of privacy over reach, such as sophomore member of the Association of Commuter Students James Goldrup. “Police already have no issues scanning plates, it is to simplify training for AI-driven traffic cameras to study human movement patterns,” Goldrup said.

Some say the law isn’t confusing once you read the changes. “Given the changes in the Florida statutes, it’s important to review the recent FLHSMV memorandum providing guidance on the legislation – that the numeric plate numbers and decal in top right can’t be obstructed for further clarification for Floridians who commute on a daily basis,” commuter and UM graduate student Angel Aguilar noted that the law clearly outlines what can and can’t be blocked.

Regardless, in late Jan. of 2026, State Representatives requested a clearer definition of the law in a bill package that included several other transportation regulations.

State Representative Michele Rayner of St. Petersburg stated that residents bombarded her office with emails and calls to voice their concerns about the law. State Rep. Berny Jacques of Seminole added the law to the package.

As Florida law looks to correct a ridiculous law, I would put down the screwdriver and frame for now.