See you at The Light: Hurricanes gear up for 2026 baseball season

From the blare of “Don’t Stop the Rock” to fans lining up for Mark Light Shakes, the electricity at Mark Light Field will be back in just a few weeks as Miami looks to make a deep postseason run in 2026.

After starting the 2025 season losing three-straight ACC series, Miami was able to turn the page and dominate in the back half of the schedule.

With head coach J.D. Arteaga at the helm, UM won the Hattiesburg Regional and advanced to Louisville Super Regional where the team fell one win short of advancing to the program’s first College World Series appearance since 2016.

Multiple cornerstones from the 2025 team are set to don the team’s iconic “English M” again.

Junior third baseman Daniel Cuvet posted a team best. He had a 372 batting average last season and was recently announced as a D1 Baseball Preseason All-American. With many major league scouts having eyes on Cuvet, it could be his last collegiate season and you are not going to want to miss it.

On the pitching front, sophomores Tate DeRias and AJ Ciscar are expected to spearhead the starting rotation this year after their freshman success last season which sparked Miami’s turnaround.

Overall, the 39-man roster bolsters 15 returning players, 11 transfers and 13 freshmen.

Miami’s 55-game regular season schedule will commence at Mark Light Field on Friday, Feb. 13, as the Hurricanes will play a three-game series against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

A week later, another Patriot League team will come to Coral Gables.

The Lafayette Leopards will also make the trip from Pennsylvania, but will take on the Canes in a four-game set. Both schools finished in the bottom half of the six-team league last season.

Miami will play 12 mid-week games throughout the year, including three games against FIU and FAU. Other in-state matchups include FGCU, UCF, Bethune-Cookman and USF. The only out-of-state mid-week game is scheduled for Feb. 18 when UM will host Indiana State.

Sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet celebrates his first homerun of the year against Princeton on Saturday, Feb 22. 2025. Contributing Photographer – Wes Fleischer

Key ACC Matchups

The Hurricanes will play 30 of its 55 games against conference opponents.

Miami’s first ACC test will come against the Boston College Eagles in early March. Last season, UM swept the Eagles, including a 3-2 win at Fenway Park.

After being swept by Wake Forest in Winston-Salem a year ago, Miami’s pitching will look to tame heavy hitters in Dalton Wentz and Kade Lewis, who batted for well over .300 last season.

There are always firsts in a baseball season. Miami will head to Stanford for its first ACC matchup the weekend of April 17, and Cal will make the trip to UM the weekend after. The Cardinal features star Japanese first baseman Rintaro Sasaki, who slugged .413 in 201 at bats last season.

Rivalry Weekends

The Florida Gators come into town from Feb. 27 to 29 for a huge series in the first half of the season. Last year in Gainesville, UF took two out of three games and went back to the 2024 season. Florida also won the series.

The weekend of May 7-9 will be marked in bold on Miami’s calendar. Louisville comes to Coral Gables in which Miami hopes to seek revenge against the team that ended its season less than a year ago.

Miami will end its 2026 regular season in Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles in what could be a pivotal matchup prior to the ACC tournament.

In just a few weeks, baseball will be back on the corner of Ponce De Leon Blvd and San Amaro Drive, and Hurricanes fans will be ready to cheer every hit, pitch and catch of the 2026 season.