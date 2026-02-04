Get ready for the 2026 Montreux Jazz Festival

The Montreux Jazz Festival is one of a kind. Originally held in Switzerland during the summer, the Montreux Jazz Festival is celebrating its third year in Miami. From Feb. 25 – March 1, it is expanding the horizons of such a long standing tradition and bringing the magic to our backyard.

This festival is one where you can feel the energy pulsing through your veins with every note. Where you can feel your heartbeat with every smack of the drums. The excitement is palpable and the aura is one that inspires smiles all around.

Founded in 1967, the aim of this festival was to bring international jazz, blues and rock on to one stage to create a night you will never forget. The creators decided to bring the festival to Miami due to its rich culture, beautiful scenery and prestigious displays of the arts.

Right next to the remarkable waters of Regatta, a popular hang out spot in Miami, the festival is held at the Hangar. Unlike the 250,000 guest turn out back in Switzerland, the Miami edition only seats around 1,500 guests. This was done intentionally to give the guests a very intimate experience with some of the best names in Jazz.

Last year, there were stunning performances by artists such as WILLOW, Jon Batiste, Janelle Monae and Chaka Khan. For the 2026 edition some of the artists featured are Jon Batiste and Trombone Shorty, TOTO, Nile Rogers & Chic and more.

They are all turning up the heat and giving the audience, not just a night, but a feeling they won’t forget. Click here to get your tickets to the ultimate Miami jazz experience.