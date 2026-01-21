UM’s Early Decision acceptance rate drops for fall 2025 admissions cycle

The University of Miami accepted 44% of Early Decision applicants for the fall 2025 admissions cycle. The 2025 ED acceptance rate decreased by four percentage points from the 2024 ED acceptance rate, which was 48%.

According to UM, “The University received 2,395 Early Decision applications; 1,062 applicants were admitted under Early Decision.”

During the 2024 cycle, the University received 2,260 ED applications, and 1,025 students were admitted.

While the Early Decision acceptance rate declined this year, it remains significantly higher than the University’s overall acceptance rate. UM’s overall acceptance rate for the class of 2029 was 18%, meaning Early Decision applicants were admitted at more than twice the rate of applicants in the regular admissions pool.

“I applied ED because I knew UMiami had everything I was looking for: academics, sports and clubs, and good weather, location and campus,” said Miriam Tali, an ED admit from the class of 2030.

Applying through the binding Early Decision process gives applicants a higher chance of getting into a competitive university. This is because the applicant pool is much smaller and applicants must enroll if they are accepted.

For example, Tulane University accepted 59.4% of ED applicants into the class of 2028, according to Ivycoach.com. Tulane’s overall acceptance rate is around 14%, with as few as 403 regular decision applicants being admitted for the class of 2026.

Northeastern accepted 39% of early decision applicants for their class of 2028. Its overall acceptance rate is 5.6%.

“If you are confident UM is where you belong, you should 100% apply ED. Applying earlier also reduces a lot of the application process stress,” Tali said.

The number of students applying via Early Decision and Early Action deadlines is slowly increasing. With a higher volume of applicants, there is more competition for a limited number of spaces, leading to a slight decrease in ED acceptance rates.