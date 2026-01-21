Record number of spring admits reshape campus life

A record number of more than 750 spring admits arrived at the Coral Gables campus for the new semester, marking the largest spring admit class in the University’s history.

These numbers reflect UM’s enrollment growth, alongside record-breaking sorority recruitment numbers and an 8% increase in freshman applications in 2025.

The spring start undergraduate students arrived as early as Jan. 5 for Cane Kickoff: Spring Orientation. They began classes with the rest of the university on Monday, Jan. 12.

Since housing for spring admits is “neither required nor guaranteed,” these students have the option to commute to campus from nearby housing, reside in overflow housing at Thesis Hotel or Lakeside Village or live in available spaces at the freshman dorm buildings.

Before arriving at the university, spring semester students had the opportunity to start online or study abroad through UM’s Start Abroad program. The program offers semesters abroad in 13 countries like Paris, Barcelona and Rome.

Spring Starter Korey Cagnolatti participated in the URome program with approximately 150 other students. This not only allowed him to fulfill his arts and humanities cognates, but it eased his transition into college life in a major city.

“I come from the suburbs of Illinois. Going into Rome, an actual city, is a different shift, so it helped me adapt to Miami,” said Cagnolatti.

Other options for Spring Starters included earning credits at other universities to transfer over for their classes at UM or working during the fall.

As this spring semester begins, campus walkways and common areas have become noticeably more congested as students adjust to the attendance of hundreds of new peers. Additionally, a new social energy has been brought to campus as fall and spring admit students mingle during the first week of classes.

UM had been Spring Starter Kailani Cheng’s dream school since her sophomore year of high school. After an initial deferral during the admissions process, she got accepted as a Spring Starter the next round and found a home at the U.

“I expected it to be more like not knowing anyone, and everyone has their friend groups. But when I came here, everyone’s been really friendly. If you’re just willing to talk to new people, you will be fine,” said Cheng.

Although she did not anticipate the large number of fellow spring admits, Cheng says the university has provided enough resources to ensure a smooth transition.

“I definitely feel supported by the school, whether it’s from people I already met here or the faculty. Spring Start orientation definitely helped a lot,” said Cheng.

The Office of Undergraduate Admission will continue to hold spring admit events during the semester to acquaint new students with academic programs and campus life.