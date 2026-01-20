One drive short: Miami’s title run ends in 27-21 loss to Indiana

The U is almost back.

Despite a historic run into the College Football Playoff, the Miami Hurricanes came up just short in the National Championship, losing to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers 27-21 on the evening of Monday, Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Against the best team in the nation, it was going to take clean, no-mistake football from the Hurricanes if they wanted to take down the Hoosiers.

With 1:42 left, Miami needed one final drive to claim its sixth National Championship in program history. Starting at their own 25, the Hurricanes made their way down to Indiana’s 41-yard line.

On first down, Miami quarterback Carson Beck looked left, looking for Keelan Marion.

But Marion kept running and the ball stayed frozen in the air at the 14-yard line as Indiana’s Jamari Sharpe plucked the pass and sent the Hoosier faithful into madness.

“I’ll take the blame,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said after the game. “We’re one drive short of winning a national championship.”

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza took a knee at the three-yard line and crimson and white confetti swirled down as the Hoosiers claimed their first National Title in program history.

Malachi Toney catching the ball at the CFP National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 19. // Photo Credit: Jake Sperling.

“We’re 16-0, national champions at Indiana University, which I know a lot of people thought was never possible,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said after the game. “It probably is one of the greatest sports stories of all time.”

Mendoza, a Miami native, proved in the fourth quarter why he was the 2025 Heisman winner. With nine minutes left up three, Indiana elected to go for it on fourth and four from the Miami 17-yard line.

Mendoza stepped up in the pocket, ran up the middle, absorbed multiple hits from Miami defenders, regained his balance and dove head first into the end zone.

“That’s a Heisman moment right there,” Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt said.

The California transfer fell to the ground before being surrounded by his Indiana teammates as the Hoosiers extended the lead to 10.

Despite Mendoza’s touchdown sucking the air out of the Miami crowd, the Hurricanes kept fighting.

On third and 15 from their own 15-yard line, Beck found tight end Alex Bauman for a 22-yard strike. The next play, Beck hit Malachi Toney in stride, who used his speed to get Miami all the way to the IU 22-yard line.

Two plays later, Beck tossed the ball to Toney, who sprinted to the right, found a hole and scored while also breaking three tackles. The 18-year-old continued to prove that he’s one of the best players in the country.

Toney closed his historic freshman season in the only way he knows how, racking up more than 120 yards on 10 catches — extending both freshman records at the University.

Despite losing in the last drive of the game, Miami’s own faults ended up being the difference in the game.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Miami was forced to punt on fourth and one from its own 16-yard line. On the ensuing punt attempt, Indiana’s Mikail Kamara broke past Alex Bauman and got to Dylan Joyce’s punt.

Kamara blocked the punt and Isaiah Jones fell onto the ball in the end zone, sending the Hoosier crowd into a frenzy as Indiana took a 17-7 lead.

Inopportune penalties slowed down the Hurricanes all night as Miami racked up multiple drive-extending penalties on third down, which extended Hoosier drives at key points.

Earlier in the first half, the teams were locked in a defensive slugfest as Indiana led 3-0.

Miami was in the midst of consecutive three-and-outs on offense, but the defense continued to pump life as they battled against the Heisman winner in Mendoza.

And on third and six with 10 minutes remaining in the half, Miami felt the momentum swing to its side after OJ Frederique knocked down a pass intended for Sarratt.

But just as he looked to rile up the crowd, a penalty flag rested just on the sideline, extending a drive that ended in a touchdown run for Indiana to jump to a two possession lead at 10-0.

Miami and Indiana battling it out on the Hard Rock field at the CFP National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 19. // Photo Credit: Jake Sperling.

Despite attempting to claw back all game, the Hurricanes ultimately couldn’t overcome that gap.

Miami’s offense finally woke up at the beginning of the third quarter. On the second play of the drive, running back Mark Fletcher Jr. ran to the right and found a hole, breaking free for a 57-yard touchdown, revitalizing the UM crowd as the ’Canes cut the deficit to three.

Even with the aforementioned punt fiasco, the ’Canes continued to work, grinding out a five minute drive that once again culminated in a Fletcher touchdown.

Fletcher, a star for the Hurricanes all season, continued his postseason hot streak as he accompanied those two touchdowns with 122 yards on the ground — good for 6.6 yards a carry.

Although the ’Canes couldn’t overcome their self-made deficit, Miami fared much better than the other teams that faced Indiana throughout the postseason.

Indiana came into the matchup outscoring its CFP opponents 94-25, but Miami stood strong and fought all night.

“They’re the best thing that’s happened to Miami and the University of Miami in over two decades,” Cristobal said.

Despite the loss, the future is bright for the Hurricanes. Key contributors in Monday’s loss are expected to come back, looking to get over the final hurdle of reaching the summit of college football.

Miami’s departing wide receiver CJ Daniels left a message for those returners postgame.

“Don’t forget this feeling, use it as fuel,” Daniels said.

If there is anything certain about this Hurricanes team that has been underdogs for the last six weeks, they will most certainly use it as fuel to put the U back on top.