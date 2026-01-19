Where to watch the National Championship if you didn’t score a ticket 

Didn’t get a championship ticket? You aren’t alone.

With the high demand for one of the biggest National Championships in college football history, many ’Canes fans, including students, were not lucky enough to score a ticket to the big game.

But don’t worry, ’Canes fans — we’ve got a great plan for you and a big weekend full of activities ahead of game day.

Let’s start off with the Hurricanes watch party happening on Monday at the Watsco Center at 6:30 p.m. This watch party welcomes UM students, alumni, faculty and UM affiliates, but it is not open to the public. A ticket is required for entry, as there will be no walk-ins.

For the rest of Canes fans around the world — we’ve got watch parties all over the United States and worldwide. Click the link to find your nearest watch party.

Ahead of the championship game, there are events happening around the city, starting with the CFB Fan Experience located at the Miami Beach Convention Center. It will be open Friday through Sunday and is a free, family-friendly event with games, prizes and player appearances.

These are just some of the events happening in Miami for the CFP Championship game, but there are plenty of other events and watch parties to be part of this epic night. Bring your family, friends and loved ones to cheer for the Hurricanes and let the noise be heard all around.

Let’s go, Canes!