UM football player Bryce Fitzgerald robbed by armed suspects

University of Miami defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald was robbed by armed suspects at a party in Florida City, Fla on Saturday, Jan. 10, according to police.

The incident occurred at an Airbnb where several suspects armed with rifles entered the home and robbed Fitzgerald around 3 a.m. according to Florida City police. The location is about 40 minutes south of UM’s campus.

The incident follows the Miami Hurricanes 31-27 win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Arizona.

Bryce Fitzgerald, a freshman and Miami native, attended Christopher Columbus High School — the same school as Indiana University quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

The Miami Hurricanes are set to face Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers in the national championship game on Monday, Jan.19 at 7:30 p.m.