AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! brings free music to Miami Beach

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! heads to Miami Beach on Jan. 17 – 18, turning Lummus Park into the center of one of the largest free music weekends of the year. Timed perfectly with the first weekend of the spring semester, the event offers University of Miami students a high-profile cultural moment just as campus life comes back into full swing.

Friday’s lineup speaks directly to UM’s live-music crowd, with electronic heavyweights Calvin Harris and John Summit headlining a night expected to flood South Beach with students and music fans alike.

The day kicks off with XANDRA, whose rising profile and electronic music makes her a fitting opener before the night escalates into full-scale festival energy along Ocean Drive.

Saturday shifts the focus while maintaining the same intensity, highlighting Miami’s deep connection to Latin music and global pop trends.

Peso Pluma and Latin Mafia headline a bill that reflects the current wave of Mexican and Latin artists reshaping mainstream music. Opening duties fall to Alvaro Díaz, a rising Puerto Rican superstar, setting the tone for a night that encourages attendees to return for a second day that is just as culturally impactful as Friday’s EDM-driven draw.

The scale of the event also brings logistical challenges. With Lummus Park at the center of South Beach, parking is expected to be extremely limited, and given the magnitude of the artists, a near-complete shutdown of Ocean Drive is likely. Public transportation and ride-sharing will be the most practical options for attendees.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! stands out as more than just a lead-up to the College Football Playoff National Championship. A free beachfront concert featuring acclaimed artists, happening just as students return to campus, makes the weekend an early-semester highlight for UM and a clear reminder of Miami’s status as one of the country’s most influential music cities.