UM Swim and Dive narrowly falls to Notre Dame despite standout Senior Day performances

Miami’s women’s swimming and diving team fell to Notre Dame, 162.5–137.5, on Saturday at Whitten Pool, but the scoreboard couldn’t fully capture the emotion of Senior Day — or the flashes of brilliance that defined it. The Hurricanes’ men’s diving team punctuated the afternoon with a decisive 32–6 victory over the Fighting Irish, closing the meet with authority.

Before the meet began, Miami recognized five seniors whose careers have helped define the program this season. Swimmers Evelyn Meggesto, Sarah Sensenbrenner, Kate Sommerstad and Hana Spaulding, along with diver Mohamed Farouk, were acknowledged before the first splash.

Each was recognized for the years of work that brought them to this point — not a goodbye, but a moment to pause and reflect in the midst of a season still very much unfolding.

Ashlyn Massey set the tone for Miami with a dominant sweep of the 100- and 200-yard butterfly. Sensenbrenner added another Senior Day highlight by winning the 200-yard backstroke, while Sophie Lenze took first in the 1,000-yard freestyle and Leah Treglia captured the 100-yard backstroke. The Hurricanes’ 200-yard medley relay team also delivered, finishing first in 1:41.74.

Despite the standout performances, the Hurricanes were unable to outpace the Fighting Irish on the women’s side.

On the boards, Margo O’Meara swept the one- and three-meter events for the women, while Farouk rose to the occasion by winning the men’s one-meter. Redshirt freshman Jake Passmore followed with a victory on the three-meter to secure the Hurricanes’ outstanding 32–6 men’s diving win.

North Carolina’s men’s and women’s diving teams also competed in the meet, adding depth to a packed afternoon at Whitten Pool.

Miami returns to competition next Saturday, Jan. 10, in a tri-meet against Harvard at FIU — carrying with them the momentum of a Senior Day that wasn’t about endings, but about honoring a season still in motion.