UM alumnus Joseph Torres stars in the national tour of  ‘&Juliet’

Joseph Torres graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in musical theatre in 2022. Nearly four years later, he’s back in town with a lead role in the national tour of Broadway’s “&Juliet.”

He plays Romeo in the dazzling show at the Adrienne Arsht Center from Dec. 30 to Jan. 4, 2026

Though Torres credits much of his post-college success to his time at the U, when he first auditioned for collegiate musical theatre programs, UM wasn’t on his list.

“My teacher didn’t think I was good enough to get in,” Torres said, adding that UM was always, “kind of a dream school.”

On a whim, he attended a walk-in audition at New York City Unifieds — a centralized college audition conference where prospective students audition for several schools in one place.

He performed and workshopped his repertoire with several UM faculty members, and eventually was offered admission backed by a large scholarship. The rest was history.

At the start of his time at UM, Torres felt he wasn’t the strongest singer. Individualized attention from professors such as David Williams and Anjane Girwarr helped him reach new heights as a performer.

“The teachers there are just really invested in each individual, and not just, like, getting a product,” Torres said. “They really emphasized the importance of growing as people as well as performers, because it goes hand in hand being an artist. Like, the more life you experience, the more stories you can tell.”

Inmost semesters, he had 20 credit hours while performing such demanding roles as Neville Landless in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” and The Emcee in “Cabaret.”

It prepared him for what came after graduation — a never-ending circle of auditions, rehearsals and performances, all while balancing several side jobs.

Torres later booked a 10-month cruise contract with RWS. On board, he performed as a lead vocalist 18 times weekly. Between performances, he filmed and submitted several self-tapes, which led to his first post-cruise role as Aaron Samuels in the “Mean Girls” national tour.

He spent the following two years balancing jobs in restaurant service, catering and social media, all while attending more than 170 auditions during his time off.

While working a lunch rush, he checked his phone to find several missed calls from his agent. He’d booked the role he’d long coveted as Romeo in the “&Juliet” national tour.

“&Juliet” takes William Shakespeare’s classic tale for a modern-day spin. Complete with a drop-dead hilarious script and a score of iconic pop hits such as Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” and Katy Perry’s “Roar,” the musical seeks to answer the question: What might life have looked like for Juliet after Romeo?

“I think what’s super important with this show is it really analyzes what Juliet could have been if choices weren’t made for her,” Torres said. “I think it’s amazing to see what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo.”

Throughout rehearsals, Torres often found himself in awe of the company which surrounded him. He plays opposite 2025 Jimmy Awards winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada, along with several actors he’d seen perform on Broadway and at the Tony Awards.

“[These actors] just seemed so far away from me for so long,” Torres said. “[I thought to myself], ‘I’ve worked really hard to get here, and this feels so rewarding and exciting.’”

Miami has always been a special place for Torres. Getting to celebrate this major milestone of his theatrical career in the place where he was born and honed his craft feels “very full circle” for Torres.

“I’m sure it’s going to feel so surreal when I’m actually down there, and I’m in the Grove for breakfast and then doing my show there at night,” Torres said. “It’ll be a nice reunion of sorts with a place that I love.”

Torres remains grateful for the foundation that UM’s theatre program provided him. He recently led current students through a Q&A and masterclass, promising to “always give back to UM.”

To current and future ‘Canes aspiring to enter the theatre industry, Torres’ advice is simple:

“Soak up every second,” Torres said. “You’re going to an amazing school with so many people from so many places, and you’re getting to study something you were begging to, you know? So take advantage of the amazing professors that we have.”

Support Torres and the star-studded cast of “&Juliet” at the Adrienne Arsht Center this winter. The production runs from Dec. 30, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026.