‘Eternity’ is full of heart

A24’s “Eternity” is one of the best movies I have seen this year. The visuals, cast and writing masterfully tell a story about love after death. We follow Joan, played by Elizabeth Olsen, who dies and has to make a difficult choice in the afterline. Who should she spend eternity with, her first or second husband?

It’s a love triangle that keeps you watching. The movie keeps guessing about how it is going to end and wraps up in a very satisfying finale.

It starts with Larry and Joan in their 80s driving to their daughter’s gender reveal party. While at the party, Larry, played by Miles Teller, dies and enters this train station in the afterlife as a younger version of himself.

One week later, Joan dies of terminal cancer and finds herself in a much younger body of hers and in this train station as well. Larry finds Joan and just as he’s about to tell her where to spend eternity with him, Luke, Joan’s second husband played by Callum Turner, arrives.

As a classic love triangle story, both of the guys try to win Joan and show her the reasons why they are the one she should pick to spend an eternity with. Once you choose an eternity, you can’t leave it.

The message really shows that the beauty in life is that many things come to an end, and that love is more than just happiness.

It deals a lot with themes of what perfection is or what a perfect couple is.Miles Teller and Callum Turner played perfect opposites and delivered hilarious performances.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early Ryan play afterlife coordinators and deliver nothing more than iconic supporting roles.

Elizabeth Olsen’s portrayal of Joan made you understand why it was such a difficult choice. She delivered on bringing a character full of joy and love.

The way Elizabeth Olsen delivered many of the lines in the movie really stuck with me. The performances of the cast made this movie feel very human, and it helps you understand why people make the decisions they do.

“Eternity” is a beautiful and great movie. You resonate with the characters and understand the heart of their emotions and actions.