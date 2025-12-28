Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. will return to UM for his senior year

UM running back Mark Fletcher Jr. is set to remain a ’Cane for his senior year, deferring his NFL draft plans to 2027 following a career year in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

On Dec. 20 in the CFP opening round against Texas A&M, Fletcher had arguably his best collegiate performance with 172 rushing yards on over ten yards a carry, including a 56 yard gash that led to Miami’s game winning touchdown against the Aggies.

“I love this team. I love this organization. I love this culture. And I just want to spend more time with my brothers while I can,” said Fletcher on his return.

Despite productive seasons in his freshman and sophomore year at the U, the South Florida native was able to truly emerge in 2025 as Miami’s undisputed starting running back, accumulating over 850 yards on the ground and ten total touchdowns.

Fletcher’s outstanding numbers come despite a midseason injury that sidelined him for two games in November.

The star running back is no stranger to adversity, suffering a Lisfranc injury in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers and enduring the loss of his father a year later in 2024.

Despite these setbacks, Fletcher has always responded to his struggles with nothing but the highest level of professionalism and maturity.

Just two days following the tragedy of his father’s death, Fletcher scored against UM rival Florida State and pointed to the sky on one knee in honor of his dad.

Fletcher’s resounding character was on display yet again against TAMU last week, comforting teammate Malachi Toney after the true freshman’s costly third quarter fumble.

“I saw his head going down and immediately had to go to him because in high school together, I remember he had a play just like that,” said Fletcher postgame.

Toney went on to score the only touchdown of the game on a short 11 yard reception from quarterback Carson Beck.

Regardless of whether it’s on or off the field, Fletcher has represented everything it means to be a Hurricane ever since his arrival as a freshman in 2023. Miami players, staff, and fans alike are undoubtedly excited to see their starting running back return for his senior season.

“[Fletcher] is the heart and soul of our football team,” said head coach Mario Cristobal.