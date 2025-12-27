How one play shaped hatred for decades: Miami vs. Ohio State

The ’Canes and Buckeyes don’t have an extensive past, only going into their fifth matchup all time next week. So, how can there be so much hatred between two fanbases of teams that haven’t played each other in over a decade?

The answer is a single flashpoint — one play that has lived in infamy for more than 20 years, causing fans of the Miami Hurricanes to have a deep hatred of the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2002.

Miami was on top of the world during the 2002 season, heading to the 2003 Fiesta Bowl set to fight for their second straight title under head coach Larry Coker. Filled with stars like Willis McGahee, Andre Johnson and Sean Taylor, Miami was 12-0 heading into the championship game and in the middle of a 34-game win streak.

The Buckeyes, 13-0 going into the game, were respected but had narrowly skated by teams throughout the season with six games won by a touchdown or less. Their lackluster offense was tasked with keeping up with a Miami offensive unit that averaged 40 points per game — not to mention the two Heisman candidates in McGahee and quarterback Ken Dorsey.

Pundits and analysts alike agreed how the Buckeyes seemed outmatched. Miami entered the Fiesta Bowl as 13 point favorites and it seemed like they were lined for an easy path to a repeat.

The game was anything but that for the ’Canes.

Five UM turnovers including two interceptions from Dorsey led to Miami being down by 10 in the third quarter but Miami was able to claw back into the game. Right before the two minute warning, Roscoe Parrish weaved past defenders and sprinted down the sideline for a 50 yard punt return. This set up kicker Todd Sievers with a 40 yard field goal to tie the game 17-17 as time expired in regulation.

A quick five-play touchdown drive for Miami put all the pressure on Ohio State to score a touchdown. The Hurricanes had a chance to put it away on a 4th-and-14 but a Craig Krenzel 17-yard conversion to Michael Jenkins gave the Buckeyes hope.

But soon after, Ohio State faced another fourth down attempt.

Krenzel looked to the endzone on a fade route to Chris Gamble and in tight coverage cornerback Glenn Sharpe knocked away the pass. Line judge Derrick Bowers signaled incomplete. The game was over.

The Hurricanes had won their second straight national title, and Miami players rushed the field to celebrate.

But as they celebrated a yellow piece of cloth laid on the field and changed history.

Seconds after the play was blown dead, Terry Porter, the back judge, threw a flag for pass interference on Sharpe. The championship that lay in Miami’s hands was snatched away and hung in the balance as Ohio State went on to tie up the game and take the lead in second overtime.

Miami’s offense tried desperately to answer back. The ’Canes got to the goal line but were then stuffed three straight plays before a Ken Dorsey pass attempt fell incomplete.

Confetti rained down for the Buckeyes and as Hurricanes football sat shocked — to this day the words “Bad call! Bad call!” from commentator Dan Fouts rings out to ’Canes fans.

It was the last time UM played in a national championship decider, and with the ’Canes sixth title ripped away from them, Hurricanes fans have had a burning hatred for the Buckeyes ever since.

The teams have played twice since that day, splitting the series 1-1 with Miami taking home the last win in dominant fashion in 2011. Many forget this home-and-home matchup as for Miami fans, nothing will compare to the heartbreak of that infamous title game.

Freshman tight end, Clive Walford, evades Ohio State players to score a touchdown. // Photo credit: Zach Beeker.

Now, more than 20 years later, The Buckeyes are the team looking for the repeat while the Hurricanes are the gritty, defense-led underdog. With an opportunity to avenge the 2002 team, both sides are looking forward to the game rather than looking back to the past.

“We’re focused on the present,” head coach Mario Cristobal said when asked about the 2002 team.

“This game is the 2025 Hurricanes and Buckeyes going after it, to be determined by the 22 guys on the field one snap at a time,” he said. “That’s going to be the focus. That’s where all our attention will be.”

At this point, players on both teams were too young — or in most cases not even born — to remember this game. But for Ohio State superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith, it’s a story he’s heard more than enough times growing up in South Florida. He’s well aware of the bad blood and he knows how much this means to the Miami faithful and is ready to break their hearts once more.

“They’re still talking about that 20 years later. They still worry about it. But we’ve got something coming for them on New Year’s Eve,” Smith said.

More than 20 years after “The Flag,” Miami has a chance to plant its own flag down in Dallas and make another statement this playoff.

Whether it’s to avenge the past or make a claim for the future it all comes down to New Year’s Eve. Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is 7:30 p.m. EST on Dec. 31.