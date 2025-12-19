Miami women’s basketball earns first ACC win, tops Wake Forest 64–61

Miami women’s basketball hit the road for its second ACC game of the season at Wake Forest, winning 64-61.

After an undesirable loss at home against NC State, the Hurricanes fought hard despite the absence of star international guard Gal Raviv.

Taking Raviv’s spot in the starting lineup was USF transfer Vittoria Blasigh who put up 11 points on 40% from the field.

It was the freshman guard Meredith Tippner who stole the show, putting up a career high 19 points.

Junior guard Amarachi Kimpson also put up 17 points, shooting 50% from the field.

Miami won the opening tip and hit the scoring column first but Wake Forest responded with a 12-4 run led by Opal Bird and Grace Oliver who each had five first quarter points. Miami battled back after the run but ended the first quarter down 20-18.

The Demon Deacons offense remained potent in the second quarter as they extended the lead to 30-22 at the 5:16 mark. Blasigh closed the gap draining back-to-back three pointers moving the score to 30-28 with just over four minutes of play. The Hurricanes kept it close going into the halftime break, trailing 34-32.

Both teams picked up the intensity to start the back half of the ball game. As they continued to drain shots on both sides of the court, UM finally was able to stop Wake Forest holding them scoreless for four minutes. Tippner, the four-star recruit, began to catch fire sinking the go ahead three at the 1:20 mark. Miami ended the third leading 48-47.

Tippner continued to excel early in the fourth quarter, scoring UM’s last 12 of 14 points (7:02). Freshman forward Danielle Osho who scored four of her six points in the last 10 minutes of play. Wake Forest tied the game up at 54-54 but Miami was able to pull away and win the game 64-61 on part from a clutch three-pointer from Blasigh.

Miami will head back to the Watsco Center on Sunday at noon to take on Kennesaw State. The game will air on ACC Network