Miami guard Marcus Allen diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Sophomore Marcus Allen, a guard/forward for the University of Miami men’s basketball team, will miss the remainder of the 2025–26 season after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the program announced Friday.

The Allen family released a statement confirming the diagnosis and shared that Allen has begun chemotherapy treatment this week.

“We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during an extremely difficult time for our family,” the statement read. “We thank God for his continued Grace, Mercy and Favor. We wait in anticipation for the miracle healing to take place. We are standing on FAITH.”

The Miami native and four-star recruit previously played for the University of Missouri before transferring back home to play for the Hurricanes. In his first season back home, he averaged 18.9 minutes, 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Beyond his on-court contributions, Allen has been a steady and respected presence within the program since his return home.

“Marcus is an incredible person and teammate, and we will do everything we can to support him and his amazing family during this difficult time,” head coach Jai Lucas said.

“Marcus brings toughness and selflessness to our locker room every day, and those same qualities will help him defeat this disease,” Lucas continued.

The program confirmed it will continue to support Allen as he focuses on his health.

A GoFundMe has been created to assist the Allen family. Anyone interested in donating to the Allen family can use the link here.