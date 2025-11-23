‘Canes Takes down Davidson 66-58 in 2025 WBCA Showcase 

The Hurricanes (4-0) defeated Davidson (4-2) 66-58 on Thursday night in game one of the 2025 WBCA Showcase in Orlando, Fla.

Once again for Miami, Gal Raviv and Ra Shaya Kyle set the tone for the Hurricanes as they led both sides in points and rebounds respectively. And while UM was able to pull away in the end, it was an extremely close matchup between the ACC and A-10 teams.

The ’Canes and Wildcats were neck and neck during the first quarter. Kyle set the pace early, winning the jump ball and scoring the first layup of the game. Both Kyle and Raviv scored four points a piece, but the Wildcats pulled ahead to close the first quarter with a 17-10 lead.

Entering the second quarter, Miami came out strong, going on a 10-2 scoring run in the first four minutes to take a 20-19 lead. Although Davidson forced seven turnovers and briefly regained their lead, Raviv dominated offensively, scoring eight points in the quarter to put Miami ahead 32-31 heading into halftime.

After a slow start in the third quarter, Kyle and Raviv continued to dominate the floor, each adding to their total points, Kyle reaching twelve and Raviv fourteen. Defensively, the ’Canes intensified, forcing four turnovers on Davidson, and closing the quarter with a 48-45 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Raviv and Vittoria Blasigh led Miami, each scoring six points. With Kyle leading the way, Miami outrebounded the Wildcats 10-8 and secured their largest lead of the game 60-50 with three minutes remaining. Miami maintained their momentum, extending their win streak to four.

Raviv led Miami with 22 points, a new season high, shooting 10-of-16 from the field while adding three assists, and four rebounds. Kyle contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds, recording her second double-double of the season. Blasigh set her own season high with 11 points and was responsible for 11 of Miami’s off the bench points.

Despite having a total of 13 turnovers and hitting just 18 percent from the three-point range, the Hurricanes shot 51.9 percent from the field and were 55% from in the paint, scoring 36 points from inside. Miami also out-rebounded the Wildcats 35-30.

Miami is now 4-0 in the ACC and is set to face No. 19 Iowa in Orlando in the WBCA Showcase on Saturday night.