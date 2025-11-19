The best feeling after a long day of classes is opening up my fridge and heating up a pre-made Trader Joe’s meal. They are pre-portioned, relatively healthy and, best of all, quick to make.

Trader Joe’s is a college students’ heaven. It carries staples like eggs, deli meats, fresh vegetables, salad kits and microwavable meals. It has a lot of options to offer, from cultural foods and even simple meals suitable for picky eaters. It has everything.

In comparison to other supermarkets in the Miami area, Trader Joe’s is very budget friendly for college students. In contrast to top contenders like Milam’s Market, Publix, Target and Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s is significantly cheaper.

Some of my staple items are the overnight oats, the jalapeno and cream cheese wontons and their tomato labne dip, but almost all of their dips are amazing. And it has the best snack ever: the chili and lime rolled corn tortilla chips, which are the superior Takis dupe.

For example, you can find sourdough bread at Trader Joe’s for $3.49, while at Whole Foods it is $5.49. You can find Trader Joe’s Pita Chips for $2.49, and at Target they are $3.39.

Trader Joe’s tends to be more cost effective because most of its products are store branded, without sacrificing the taste and quality.

“I prefer Trader Joe’s because it’s cheaper than other supermarkets, but it offers quality products and new fun stuff that you can’t find in other places,” said Paulina Banus, a senior majoring in business technology.

Luckily for UM students, there are two Trader Joe’s locations near campus, and one of them is just a single metro stop away. This location is extremely convenient for students’ busy schedules.

Time is a college student’s biggest enemy. When I was living in the dorms, the amount of ready to eat kits or microwave meals that I had from Trader Joe’s was not only a good alternative to the everyday dining hall, but also a healthy and fast option.

It also saves money compared to the Uber Eats or DoorDash you would typically order late at night. The frozen pastas, butter chicken and tikka masala are some of my favorites that I had on rotation.

If microwave meals aren’t your thing, there are a multitude of recipes online with budget friendly Trader Joe’s ingredients to cook an entire meal in 30 minutes.

Trader Joe’s is a sanctuary for college students. It offers excellent quality products, variety and budget friendly options that are a good alternative to dining halls, campus food courts or just ordering fast food.