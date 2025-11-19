’Cane dad serves sushi and school spirit at Miyako

Everyone is always talking about new restaurants in town, but what about the classic spots that have been Miami staples for decades? Miyako Japanese Restaurant is one of those timeless favorites.

Miyako is a restaurant that treats its customers like family. Just 10 minutes away from the University of Miami campus, Miyako has been an established spot in South Miami for 30 years and its loyal customers cannot rave enough about it.

Ivo Perez is a sophomore student at UM and a frequent customer of Miyako.

“I’ve stayed a little over a week in Japan before, and I can confidently say that Miyako is the most authentic Japanese restaurant I have been to in South Miami,” said Perez. “The food is delicious, and the experience is genuine. Would 100% recommend.”

Sung Kim, the proud owner of the family-owned restaurant and ’Cane dad, prides himself on “making every customer feel like family.”

His son, Matthew Kim, is a junior at the University of Miami. Matthew shared that he grew up in the restaurant and always loved sitting at the traditional floor seats next to the window watching how people would come together and bond over his family’s food.

He says that UM students should make the effort to go because “the atmosphere is welcoming making it a perfect place to eat during special occasions and casual eating as well … it’s definitely worth it.”

Regulars know Sung for his comedic personality as he entertains the table and loads up plates with delicious “hockey puck” sized sushi rolls.

Miyako is famous for its large portions and delicious food. It offers a wide variety of food, with a lengthy menu of 10 pages. Its wide selection is nut-free and the restaurant also serves vegan and vegetarian dishes.

A sushi boat sits in front of diners at Miyako Japanese Restaurant. Photo Courtesy of Vanessa Velasquez.

Kim recommends ordering the “Diana Tower” and the “Miami Hurricane Roll,” which is topped with orange salmon, showing off his UM pride.

His son shared that his favorite dish is the “volcano roll” a spicy baked roll with imitation crab covered with spicy mayo.

Although Miyako isn’t a flashy new restaurant, its reputation alone draws in notable guests. Miami Heat’s President Pat Riley, former NBA star Ray Allen, current Heat players and UM faculty who’ve made it their go-to spot, are known to stop by.

Kim has a somewhat unorthodox approach to advertising, he simply doesn’t spend money on it. He and his team rely on word-of-mouth marketing and a commitment to quality to keep bringing customers into the restaurant.

Despite the consistent attention, the restaurant has recently faced struggles since the closing of Sunset Place mall, which would bring customers to Miyako after a busy day of shopping.

Yet, Kim’s focus on flavor, great prices and family has made Miyako a UM favorite. Customers can take pictures of the colorful, delicious sashimi dishes and leave knowing they got their money’s worth.

Miyako is a perfect place to add to your list of local restaurants to try, and could be a refreshing change from dining hall food.

Don’t forget to bring your ’Cane card when you pass by for a “’Canes Family” discount before you pay.

One thing’s for sure: you won’t leave Miyako hungry.