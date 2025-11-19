The state of athletics at UM following the NCAA House Settlement

Just like every other school with an NCAA athletic program, UM must sometimes make difficult decisions when choosing which sports to fund becomes increasingly more complex.

One of the most recent and significant developments to college athletics is the July 2025 House Settlement, which allows schools to pay their athletes directly under a salary cap of 20.5 million dollars across their sponsored sports as they see fit.

This money will be paid out in addition to that already earned by athletes from NIL (name, image, and likeness).

Traditionally, football has warranted the most funding from schools due to its ability to bring in large amounts of revenue, suggesting that many schools may allocate a significant portion of the 20.5 million dollars to the gridiron pastime.

However, success in football doesn’t necessarily correlate with a lack of funding in other sports.

“It needs to start from football because that’s how the system is structured,” said former UM women’s basketball coach Katie Meier.

Meier led the Hurricanes for 19 years, which included an AP National Coach of the year in 2011 as well as 13 postseason appearances. Following her retirement in 2024, Meier is currently a special advisor to Dan Radakovich, UM’s athletic director.

Head coach Katie Meier takes a moment with junior guard Lashae Dwyer after Miami’s 73-59 win over versus NC State in the Watsco Center on Jan. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

“Bigger investments can get bigger returns and then the returns can trickle down. It’s been a very supportive situation,” said Meier.

Traditionally, the “revenue sports” apply to football, men’s basketball and baseball, with women’s basketball joining the mix across the last decade.

Women’s basketball in particular has expanded massively in recent years with the emergence of superstars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Teams competing in Women’s March Madness can now earn units for victories from the First Four through the Elite Eight, with the funds coming from a collective pot of $15 million that will increase to $25 million in the next three years..

Clark herself is estimated to have generated $82.5 million in consumer spending in the state of Iowa, where she competed for the Hawkeyes from 2020 to 2024.

Aside from those revenue sports, Miami’s non-revenue sports have been historically accomplished.

“There is a certain culture in Miami where you gotta earn your respect, and I think it’s been earned by our women’s sports,” said Meier.

Unfortunately, not all schools have been as equally invested in their non-revenue sports as UM.

For example, following the House Settlement, Grand Canyon University cut its successful men’s volleyball program despite the program only having a budget of $300,000.

Many believe that schools like GCU are using the House Settlement as a scapegoat for getting rid of certain athletic programs, especially considering that many of these cuts have little to no impact on the relatively large value of $20.5 million that schools have in revenue share.

Regardless of what may be happening at other schools, Miami’s non-revenue sports have been flourishing in 2025.

The University of Miami volleyball team celebrating their victory over rivals Florida State University on Nov. 5, 2025 at Knight Sports Complex

Women’s volleyball in particular has been impressive this season, jumping out to a 21-4 start under head coach Jose Gandara.

“You’re on the edge of your seat the entire match,” said Meier in regards to Miami volleyball.

Another Hurricanes non-revenue sport that has made major headlines as of late is the men’s track and field team, which finished a program record 10th at the NCAA championships in 2024.

Some Olympic sports that have traditionally been labeled as “non-revenue” also have the potential to bring in significant amounts of money for their respective colleges.

Besides the potential of some Olympic sports to make their schools money, they are also an integral part of the culture of both college athletics and student life.

“It’s a part of your collegiate experience. What an awesome way to make friends and to have a social event- it’s just incredible,” said Meier in regards to the value of college sports.

Despite all of these changes, there is no doubt that Radakovich, president Joe Echevarria, and the rest of the athletic department staff will guide the university towards a fair and equitable path for all student athletes.