Hard Rock stadium food: what’s worth it and what’s not

There is one only thing that I love more than food: football. Pair those two together, and you have the perfect combination.

The only problem? Hard Rock Stadium prices its food like you’re at a Michelin Star restaurant when it usually tastes like something you could buy from the frozen aisle at Publix.

For years, I’ve missed out on the experience of eating good food during a ball game, and I’m sure many others feel the same way.

But ’Canes fans, fear no more.

I took it upon myself to test some of the most popular foods at Hard Rock to determine what eats will satiate your game-day appetite and won’t leave your wallet with a dent in it.

Cuban sandwich

I grabbed a Cuban sandwich at a self-service storefront that flows smoothly, allowing you to scan your card at the entrance, grab an entree, fries, drinks and other snacks before walking out and having your card charged automatically.

I didn’t have high hopes for the Cuban sandwich. After looking at 20 of them sitting on the shelves, they did not scream freshly made to me. Luckily, I was wrong.

It tasted surprisingly good, and when paired with the fries, it made for a solid meal. This storefront is an efficient way to grab yourself a sandwich, fries and a drink before getting back to the action.

Considering the $10 price tag, it didn’t break the bank either.

Lobster roll and mac and cheese

I then moved on to the $35 lobster roll along with a $10 side of mac and cheese.

For almost $50, I thought this would be some of the best mac and cheese and lobster I’ve ever tasted, so I was prepared for a good meal.

Boy was I wrong.

Do NOT get the Lobster roll. It was cold, flavorless, and started to taste worse the more I thought about the price. The cooks tossed in a lemon on the side as if it would save the meal, but the little slice was nowhere near enough.

The mac and cheese was good, but it tasted like any other mac and cheese my mom used to microwave for me at night when she didn’t want to cook.

Overall, if this food was $10, maybe I would let it slide, but for $45, this was a disgrace.

Chicken shawarma

My last hope to save my palate from the monstrosity I had previously encountered was the chicken shawarma. For $25, it felt a little pricey, but nowhere near as outrageous as the lobster and mac and cheese.

Once I saw the food, I got excited. My wrap was built in front of me so it was nice and hot when I got it in my hands.

From the first bite, it was delicious. It may have benefited from following the disappointing lobster roll, but it was genuinely delicious. It was flavorful, hot and hit the spot at the game.

If you’re ever at Hard Rock and you’re hungry, the chicken shawarma wrap is definitely the way to go.

While my dream of enjoying truly good food while watching my ’Canes once felt out of reach, this mission proved that Hard Rock isn’t completely hopeless. Sure, there are still some overpriced disasters lurking around the concourse, but there are also bright spots that can actually elevate your game-day experience.

The Cuban sandwich and fries offer a quick, reliable option if you’re trying to refuel without missing a single play, and the chicken shawarma is a standout that reminded me it is possible to eat something flavorful, hot and satisfying inside a stadium. It gave me a glimpse of what stadium food should be: convenient, tasty and worth the money you shell out.

My advice? Skip the hype items, stick to the winners and don’t be afraid to explore a little. Somewhere among the overpriced options, there actually are a few gems.